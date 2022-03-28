Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

N.S. premier says he played no part in changing COVID-19 rules at Province House

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 12:49 pm
Premier Tim Houston arrives for the start of the spring session of the Nova Scotia legislature at Province House in Halifax on Thursday, March 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Premier Tim Houston arrives for the start of the spring session of the Nova Scotia legislature at Province House in Halifax on Thursday, March 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says it was the Speaker’s office, not him, that decided to change the COVID-19 rules at Province House.

The move had been described as a “double standard” on social media and by the province’s Opposition leader.

On March 26, the Speaker’s office circulated a memo that notified staff and the press gallery of a COVID-19 exposure that had taken place on March 24 and 25. March 24 marked the beginning of the spring session.

The letter advised those working at the legislature on those days to get tested for the virus.

Read more: COVID-19 exposure notification for Nova Scotia politicians rankles online critics

The memo, which was shared online, said Province House and the legislative precinct would be closed to the general public “until further notice.” As well, the gallery would be closed.

Story continues below advertisement

However, MLAs and House of Assembly personnel would be allowed in the chamber, and media scrums would take place with physical distancing.

Social media lit up with complaints pointing to a double standard because the province no longer provides COVID-19 exposure notices when infections are detected in schools or other places frequented by the public.

Liberal Leader Iain Rankin chimed in Monday by tweeting that “Premier Houston gets different treatment than he gives Nova Scotians — a blatant double standard.”

But in his own statement, Houston said that “there absolutely should never be two different standards for politicians and the public” and that “our government does not agree with the decision the Speaker’s Office made on their own.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He went on to point out that the Speaker sets the rules of the Legislature and acts “independently of the Premier, Premier’s Office and government.”

The Speaker of the House is PC MLA Keith Bain.

The province ended the state of emergency on March 21, and lifted most COVID-19 restrictions.

When announcing the plan in late February, Houston told reporters the move would signal a “return to normalcy” and that “living with COVID — that is the reality. That has to become our new reality.”

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia lifts most COVID-19 rules, including mask mandate and gathering limits' Nova Scotia lifts most COVID-19 rules, including mask mandate and gathering limits
Nova Scotia lifts most COVID-19 rules, including mask mandate and gathering limits

— with a file from The Canadian Press 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagNova Scotia COVID-19 tagTim Houston tagNS COVID-19 tagPremier Tim Houston tagCOVID-19 workplace policies tagNS Speaker's Office tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers