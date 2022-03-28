Boston puts road win streak on the line against Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Boston Celtics (47-28, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (42-32, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -2.5; over/under is 218

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will try to keep its five-game road win streak alive when the Celtics face Toronto.

The Raptors are 26-20 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 46.7 points per game in the paint led by Pascal Siakam averaging 12.3.

The Celtics are 9-6 against Atlantic Division teams. Boston is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 45.9 points per game in the paint led by Jayson Tatum averaging 9.9.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Celtics defeated the Raptors 109-97 in their last matchup on Nov. 28. Marcus Smart led the Celtics with 21 points, and Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: VanVleet is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, while averaging 20.6 points, 6.7 assists and 1.6 steals. Siakam is shooting 53.6% and averaging 25.9 points over the past 10 games for Toronto.

Robert Williams III is averaging 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 33.4 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Raptors: Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (toe), Malachi Flynn: out (hamstring).

Celtics: Al Horford: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

