RCMP investigating discovery of critically injured man in Red Deer County ditch

Olds RCMP are looking for answers after a critically injured man was found in a ditch in Red Deer County.

Police said the victim was discovered Sunday morning just before 9:30 a.m. along Range Road 285 near Highway 587 in Red Deer County, near Bowden.

The man was flown to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance and remains in critical condition.

The investigation is in the early stages and the Olds RCMP detachment and RCMP Southern Alberta District General Investigation section are actively involved.

At this time, it is not believed that the public is at any risk.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Olds RCMP at 403-556-3324. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com.

