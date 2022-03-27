Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigating discovery of critically injured man in Red Deer County ditch

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted March 27, 2022 9:48 pm
RCMP are looking for answers after a man was found critically injured in a ditch in Red Deer County March 27, 2022. View image in full screen
RCMP are looking for answers after a man was found critically injured in a ditch in Red Deer County March 27, 2022. - / Global News

Olds RCMP are looking for answers after a critically injured man was found in a ditch in Red Deer County.

Police said the victim was discovered Sunday morning just before 9:30 a.m. along Range Road 285 near Highway 587 in Red Deer County, near Bowden.

The man was flown to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance and remains in critical condition.

Trending Stories

Read more: Alberta’s human trafficking task force recommendations get approval from Kenney government

The investigation is in the early stages and the Olds RCMP detachment and RCMP Southern Alberta District General Investigation section are actively involved.

At this time, it is not believed that the public is at any risk.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Olds RCMP at 403-556-3324. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSTARS Air Ambulance tagcentral Alberta tagCentral Alberta crime tagRed Deer County tagcritical injuries tagMan in ditch tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers