Sports

Team Canada earns women’s world curling bronze over Sweden

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted March 27, 2022 8:54 pm
Canada skip Kerri Einarson, left, and lead Briane Meilleur acknowledge the crowd after defeating Sweden 8-7 in the bronze medal game at CN Centre during the Women's World Curling in Prince George, B.C., on Sunday, March 27, 2022. View image in full screen
Canada skip Kerri Einarson, left, and lead Briane Meilleur acknowledge the crowd after defeating Sweden 8-7 in the bronze medal game at CN Centre during the Women's World Curling in Prince George, B.C., on Sunday, March 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS / James Doyle

Canada’s Kerri Einarson claimed the bronze medal at the world women’s curling championship on Sunday with an 8-7, extra-end win over Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg.

Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni and South Korea’s Kim Eun-jung were Scheduled to play for gold later in the day.

Einarson dropped a 9-6 decision to Kim in Saturday’s semifinal.

The Canadians rebounded to beat one of the world’s best teams and step on the medal podium.

Team Sweden skip Anna Hasselborg throws a stone in the bronze medal game against Team Canada at CN Centre during the Women’s World Curling in Prince George, B.C., on Sunday, March 27, 2022. View image in full screen
Team Sweden skip Anna Hasselborg throws a stone in the bronze medal game against Team Canada at CN Centre during the Women’s World Curling in Prince George, B.C., on Sunday, March 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS / James Doyle

“Every opportunity we get here at worlds, it almost feels a little easier,” Einarson said.

Trending Stories
“I know last year, we felt a lot of pressure.”

Read more: Kerri Einarson impressed by Gushue’s short handed Brier win, but has alternate ready

Last year marked team Einarson’s first appearance at the world championship. They finished sixth after losing to Hasselborg in the first round of the playoffs.

Hasselborg, ranked third in the world, won Olympic gold in 2018 and earned bronze last month in Beijing.

Sweden is the host city of the 2023 women’s world championship.

Brad Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., is Canada’s representative at the men’s world championship starting Saturday in Las Vegas.

Click to play video: 'Team Einarson navigating COVID-19 curling season' Team Einarson navigating COVID-19 curling season
Team Einarson navigating COVID-19 curling season – Oct 20, 2020
