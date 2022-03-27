Team Canada earns women’s world curling bronze over Sweden

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Canada’s Kerri Einarson claimed the bronze medal at the world women’s curling championship on Sunday with an 8-7, extra-end win over Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg.

Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni and South Korea’s Kim Eun-jung were Scheduled to play for gold later in the day.

Einarson dropped a 9-6 decision to Kim in Saturday’s semifinal.

The Canadians rebounded to beat one of the world’s best teams and step on the medal podium.

View image in full screen Team Sweden skip Anna Hasselborg throws a stone in the bronze medal game against Team Canada at CN Centre during the Women’s World Curling in Prince George, B.C., on Sunday, March 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS / James Doyle

“Every opportunity we get here at worlds, it almost feels a little easier,” Einarson said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I know last year, we felt a lot of pressure.”

Last year marked team Einarson’s first appearance at the world championship. They finished sixth after losing to Hasselborg in the first round of the playoffs.

Hasselborg, ranked third in the world, won Olympic gold in 2018 and earned bronze last month in Beijing.

Sweden is the host city of the 2023 women’s world championship.

Brad Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., is Canada’s representative at the men’s world championship starting Saturday in Las Vegas.

2:36 Team Einarson navigating COVID-19 curling season Team Einarson navigating COVID-19 curling season – Oct 20, 2020