Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after Etobicoke shooting: police

Emergency services responded to a shooting in Toronto early Sunday morning, police say.
A call came in at around 2:40 a.m. Sunday morning.
Cst. Edward Parks told Global News a caller said they heard a shooting in the area around John Garland Boulevard.
Police said the suspect fled the scene and the victim suffered a gunshot wound.
Paramedics said that a man in his 20s had been shot. He suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to a trauma centre.
The incident took place at 60 John Garland Boulevard near the Humber River in Etobicoke, police said.
Police do not have information on a suspect and are canvassing for video footage that could help their investigation.
