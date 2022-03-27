Menu

Crime

Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after Etobicoke shooting: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 27, 2022 11:43 am
An ambulance leaves the scene in Etobicoke. View image in full screen
An ambulance leaves the scene in Etobicoke. Global News

Emergency services responded to a shooting in Toronto early Sunday morning, police say.

A call came in at around 2:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

Cst. Edward Parks told Global News a caller said they heard a shooting in the area around John Garland Boulevard.

Police said the suspect fled the scene and the victim suffered a gunshot wound.

Paramedics said that a man in his 20s had been shot. He suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to a trauma centre.

The incident took place at 60 John Garland Boulevard near the Humber River in Etobicoke, police said.

Police do not have information on a suspect and are canvassing for video footage that could help their investigation.

