There is a heavy police presence near Confederation Mall as Saskatoon Police officers search for a suspect.

According to a police release, officers are looking for a suspect in the area of Confederation Drive and Laurier Drive who is believed to have a firearm.

No further information is available at the time of publication.

Police said more details will follow once they become available.

More to come.

