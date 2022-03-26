Menu

Canada

Canadians driving less as gas prices remain high, study shows

By Montana Getty Global News
Posted March 26, 2022 9:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Survey: Half of Canadians say they are going to start driving less because of high gas prices' Survey: Half of Canadians say they are going to start driving less because of high gas prices
WATCH: A Rate.ca survey done with 1,500 Canadians shows 54 per cent of drivers are going to drive less due to the rise in gas prices.

With gas prices on the rise, a study shows around half of Canadians are going to start driving less to save money.

The Rates.ca study polled 1,500 participants, of which 54 per cent said they were choosing to drive less to offset the costs at the pump.

One out of five also said they would consider driving an electric vehicle.

Read more: Tips to guard yourself from gas theft as prices continue to climb

However, president of Canadians for Afforable Energy, Dan McTeague, says the switch may not be the best solution.

“Electric vehicles may be nice but they’re highly costly (and) not efficient. They more often than not are uneconomical for most people (even) with the big fat taxpayer subsidies,” McTeague told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

The Rates.ca study also showed Alberta and Saskatchewan residents polled the lowest for driving less.

Read more: Drivers to get $110 one-time ICBC rebate amid record-high gas prices

“I do think car culture is very big in Alberta and Saskatchewan — you’re very used to getting places in a car and you don’t have a lot of alternatives, so it’s not surprising,” said Rates.ca Managing Editor John Shmuel.

Meanwhile, 70 per cent of Atlantic Canadians say they aren’t heading to the pumps as often.

Read more: Rising gas prices drive Canadians to bike-buying and public transit

Gas prices are not projected to drop in the near future, and with an additional carbon tax coming onto gas bills as of Apr. 1, day-to-day life continues to get pricier for Canadians.

