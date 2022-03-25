Menu

Economy

B.C. Premier John Horgan set to make announcement about gas rebate for drivers

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 12:47 am
Gas prices in B.C. have been the highest in North America in recent weeks. View image in full screen
Gas prices in B.C. have been the highest in North America in recent weeks. Global News

B.C. Premier John Horgan is set to make an announcement Friday morning about a gas rebate in the province.

Horgan and Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth, are set to make an announcement at 9:30 a.m.

That will be carried live above, on BC1 and the Global BC Facebook page.

In an extensive interview with Global BC, last week, Horgan said the province has taken its time to assess the gas price situation before unveiling a plan.

The government has been under increased pressure to respond to rapidly rising prices.

Prices at the pump have broken North American records amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But prices are higher in B.C. than anywhere else on the continent.

The government has already ruled out two measures: cutting gas taxes and capping prices. The province says doing either would distort the market.

Trending Stories

“We have tools. Some people say it is the taxes. It is not the taxes,” Horgan said.

“I do think people are amending their behaviour. They are looking at carpooling. Looking to fit an extra kid in the car for soccer practice. That is what communities do in a crisis.”

Farnworth oversees ICBC and they have been part of a program to provide rebates in the past.

Read more: Amid soaring gas prices, British Columbia set to announce relief next week

The B.C. Utilities Commission is currently doing a review of gas prices, looking at a period between February 2021 and February 2022.

Horgan said if there is evidence of gouging, there will be consequences for any companies involved.

More to come.

-with files from Richard Zussman

