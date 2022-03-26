Vehicle convoy rolls through downtown Ottawa on its way to Vankleek Hill

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly two months after the so-called “freedom convoy” spent week encamped in Canada’s capital, another vehicle demonstration rolled through Ottawa on Saturday, the city’s police said.

The convoy was making a “symbolic passage” through downtown Saturday afternoon, Ottawa police said in a statement, noting they were advised of the demonstration earlier in the week.

Beginning in Quebec, the convoy proceeded east toward its destination of Vankleek Hill, between Montreal and Ottawa, according to police.

Elgin St., between Slater St. and Laurier Ave., was closed off for a portion of the afternoon, but has since reopened.

Vehicles in the convoy did not have access to ByWard Market, Lowertown, north of Laurier Avenue and other residential areas, police said.

As it continues to be monitored, the demonstration has proceeded eastbound on Highway 417.

The demonstration comes after a previous convoy refused to move from downtown Ottawa until a large-scale police operation began on Feb. 18.

“We appreciate that this convoy was unwelcome for many residents and businesses,” Ottawa police said on Saturday. “All legal authorities were examined or used in accordance with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”