Crime

Second suspect identified in Camperville armed robbery

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted March 26, 2022 12:24 am
RCMP have identified a second suspect in a Camperville armed robbery. View image in full screen
RCMP have identified a second suspect in a Camperville armed robbery. Manitoba RCMP

Two weeks after a suspect was arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Camperville, police have now identified another suspect they are searching for.

Lindsay Joseph Fredette, 35, is wanted by RCMP on several firearms charges and is also wanted by the Winnipeg Police Service.

Lindsay Joseph Fredette
Lindsay Joseph Fredette.

The robbery happened on February 25 in Camperville.

Mounties say a store clerk was robbed at gunpoint and two men made off with an undisclosed amount of money and “other items,” and the employee was not physically injured.

READ MORE: One arrested following Winnipegosis armed robbery

42-year-old Kory Flamand of Winnipeg was arrested and charged earlier this month with robbery with a firearm and failure to comply.

Anyone with information on the second suspect is asked to call Winnipegosis RCMP at 204-656-7000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Camperville is approximately 100 km north of Dauphin on Highway 20, along the shore of Lake Winnipegosis.

 

