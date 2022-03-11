One arrested following Winnipegosis armed robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Two weeks after a store clerk was robbed at gunpoint in the Winnipegosis area, Manitoba RCMP say one of two suspects believed to be involved has been arrested.

The robbery occurred in Camperville shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Mounties previously said the two male suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of money and “other items,” and the employee was not physically injured.

The pair fled in a four-door gold/grey-coloured vehicle with two smashed windows and a Manitoba dealer plate.

A suspect vehicle believed to be connected to an armed robbery in Camperville, MB, in February. Handout / Manitoba RCMP

At the time, RCMP said an arrest warrant was issued for 42-year-old Kory Flamand of Winnipeg, who was charged with robbery with a firearm and failure to comply.

On Friday, the force said Flamand had been arrested, but made no mention of the second suspect.

Camperville is approximately 100 km north of Dauphin on Highway 20, along the shore of Lake Winnipegosis.

