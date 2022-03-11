Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

One arrested following Winnipegosis armed robbery

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted March 11, 2022 6:34 pm
Image from an armed robbery in Camperville. View image in full screen
Image from an armed robbery in Camperville. RCMP

Two weeks after a store clerk was robbed at gunpoint in the Winnipegosis area, Manitoba RCMP say one of two suspects believed to be involved has been arrested.

The robbery occurred in Camperville shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Read more: Officers look for suspects in Camperville armed robbery

Mounties previously said the two male suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of money and “other items,” and the employee was not physically injured.

The pair fled in a four-door gold/grey-coloured vehicle with two smashed windows and a Manitoba dealer plate.

A suspect vehicle believed to be connected to an armed robbery in Camperville, MB, in February.
A suspect vehicle believed to be connected to an armed robbery in Camperville, MB, in February. Handout / Manitoba RCMP

At the time, RCMP said an arrest warrant was issued for 42-year-old Kory Flamand of Winnipeg, who was charged with robbery with a firearm and failure to comply.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, the force said Flamand had been arrested, but made no mention of the second suspect.

Camperville is approximately 100 km north of Dauphin on Highway 20, along the shore of Lake Winnipegosis.

Click to play video: 'Youth receives maximum sentence in brutal Manitoba liquor mart robbery' Youth receives maximum sentence in brutal Manitoba liquor mart robbery
Youth receives maximum sentence in brutal Manitoba liquor mart robbery – May 26, 2020
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagManitoba tagRobbery tagManitoba RCMP tagArmed Robbery tagSuspect tagFirearm tagMounties tagCamperville tagWinnipegosis tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers