Officers look for suspects in Camperville armed robbery

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a pair of suspects connected to an armed robbery in Camperville are on the loose.

On Friday just before 6 p.m., police say a business on Highway 20 was robbed by two men, one of them armed. Both were wearing high-visibility jackets.

One of them pointed a gun at an employee and demanded cash. Both suspects were able to flee with money and other items. The employee was not physically hurt.

One of the suspects has been identified as 42-year-old Kory Flamand from Winnipeg, who faces charges. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Kory Flamand.

Police continue to work on identifying the second suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle the suspects used to flee is gold and grey with four doors and two smashed windows and has a Manitoba dealer licence plate.

Anyone with information can call Winnipegosis RCMP at 204-656-7000, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.