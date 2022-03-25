With new CPL season fast approaching, FC Edmonton continues to add players

Send this page to someone via email

With its 2022 Canadian Premier League season set to begin in just over two weeks’ time, FC Edmonton continues to add to its roster ahead of the soccer club’s home opener at Clarke Field on April 10.

On Thursday, the Eddies announced Toronto FC has loaned 25-year-old goalkeeper Andreas Vaikla to the team.

“Andreas is a big talented goalkeeper who requires first team minutes to continue his progression,” FC Edmonton head coach Alan Koch said in a news release. “We are excited to welcome him into the team and look forward to seeing him embrace the opportunity that he is presented with here in the CPL.”

Vaikla appeared in 13 matches for Toronto FC II during the 2021 USL League One season. Outside of Canada, the keeper has also plied his trade in Norway, Finland, Sweden, Estonia and England.

Vaikla also has three caps with the Estonian senior national team.

On Friday, the CPL club announced it has signed a former member of the FC Edmonton Academy.

Forward Marcus Simmons, 21, spent last year playing with the University of York Lions when he appeared in nine matches.

“Marcus was the biggest surprise in our pre-season trial period,” Koch said about the forward. “He literally got better and better with every week and thoroughly deserves this opportunity to enter professional football.

“His work rate, mentality and technical level give him the opportunity to compete for playing time immediately.”

