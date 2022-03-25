Menu

Canada

With new CPL season fast approaching, FC Edmonton continues to add players

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 10:11 pm
FC Edmonton View image in full screen
FC Edmonton announced Friday the club has signed forward Marcus Simmons. A day earlier the CPL team said it has been loaned goalkeeper Andreas Vaikla by Toronto FC. COURTESY: FC Edmonton

With its 2022 Canadian Premier League season set to begin in just over two weeks’ time, FC Edmonton continues to add to its roster ahead of the soccer club’s home opener at Clarke Field on April 10.

On Thursday, the Eddies announced Toronto FC has loaned 25-year-old goalkeeper Andreas Vaikla to the team.

“Andreas is a big talented goalkeeper who requires first team minutes to continue his progression,” FC Edmonton head coach Alan Koch said in a news release. “We are excited to welcome him into the team and look forward to seeing him embrace the opportunity that he is presented with here in the CPL.”

Vaikla appeared in 13 matches for Toronto FC II during the 2021 USL League One season. Outside of Canada, the keeper has also plied his trade in Norway, Finland, Sweden, Estonia and England.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaikla also has three caps with the Estonian senior national team.

READ MORE: FC Edmonton sign defender Terique Mohammed for 2nd stint with Eddies

On Friday, the CPL club announced it has signed a former member of the FC Edmonton Academy.

Forward Marcus Simmons, 21, spent last year playing with the University of York Lions when he appeared in nine matches.

“Marcus was the biggest surprise in our pre-season trial period,” Koch said about the forward. “He literally got better and better with every week and thoroughly deserves this opportunity to enter professional football.

“His work rate, mentality and technical level give him the opportunity to compete for playing time immediately.”

Click to play video: 'Local talent thriving on FC Edmonton roster' Local talent thriving on FC Edmonton roster
Advertisement
Edmonton sports Soccer Canadian Premier League CPL FC Edmonton Canadian Soccer Men's soccer Eddies 2022 CPL season 2022 FC Edmonton season Andreas Vaikla Marcus Simmons

