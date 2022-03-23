FC Edmonton sign defender Terique Mohammed for 2nd stint with Eddies

Send this page to someone via email

FC Edmonton‘s latest signing will likely have little trouble adjusting to life in Alberta’s capital as he is no stranger to the soccer club.

On Wednesday, the Canadian Premier League club announced it had reached a deal with left back defender Terique Mohammed for the 2022 season.

Before stints in the League of Ireland Premier Division and with York United of the CPL, the 22-year-old spent some time with FC Edmonton when he was loaned to the club in 2020.

“We’re excited to welcome Terique back,” FC Edmonton head coach Alan Koch said in a news release. “We’re hopeful that this will be a very positive season in his progression on and off the pitch.

“He’s a very talented player that has good technique and the athletic ability to play for us in our system of play.”

Mohammed had previously appeared in five matches with the Eddies.

Eddies sign 1st round pick from CPL-U SPORTS Draft

Earlier this week, FC Edmonton signed forward Kairo Coore, the second overall draft pick in the 2022 CPL-U SPORTS Draft.

The club announced Tuesday that the 20-year-old player will join the Eddies after playing with Cape Breton University in 2021 where he managed to score 15 times in just 12 games.

Coore has previously spent time with Saginaw Valley State in the NCAA.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Kairo to our club,” Koch said. “We have enjoyed working with him so far and look forward to seeing how he performs once the season starts.

“He is a strong and athletic young player with mass upside. We will push him to be successful in his first foray in the professional game.”

FC Edmonton kicks off its CPL season at home on April 10 against Valour FC.

The Eddies finished seventh in the CPL standings in 2021 with a record of 6-12-10.

