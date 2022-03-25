Menu

Crime

Montreal police investigate gunfire in Ville-Émard

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 7:32 pm
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020. Montreal police say they are investigating the assault of a 10-year old girl who was beaten and dragged in the streets by a man on Monday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. View image in full screen
Montreal police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in the city’s Ville-Émard neighbourhood located in the Sud-Ouest borough.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting gunshots fired near the intersection of Dominion and Quesnel streets at around 5:30 p.m.

Read more: Montreal police investigate 3 attempted murders that happened Friday night

When officers arrived at the scene, they recovered shell casings and found several bullet holes in a nearby vehicle and apartment building.

A spokesperson for the police department said that they had not yet located any possible victims linked to the incident.

Read more: Montreal police ask for public’s help to identify important witness in homicide investigation

Investigators were dispatched to the scene to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

A perimeter was set up to allow for the investigation.

