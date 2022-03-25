Montreal police investigate gunfire in Ville-Émard

Montreal police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in the city’s Ville-Émard neighbourhood located in the Sud-Ouest borough.
Police responded to a 911 call reporting gunshots fired near the intersection of Dominion and Quesnel streets at around 5:30 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they recovered shell casings and found several bullet holes in a nearby vehicle and apartment building.
A spokesperson for the police department said that they had not yet located any possible victims linked to the incident.
Investigators were dispatched to the scene to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
A perimeter was set up to allow for the investigation.
