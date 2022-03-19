Montreal police investigate 3 attempted murders that happened Friday night

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Montreal are investigating three separate attempted murders Friday night that sent three victims to hospital.

Officer Jean-Pierre Brabant said police were called to the first incident shortly after 10 p.m. in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough, where they found a 19-year-old male victim who had been stabbed in the upper body.

The victim was found in the parking lot of Place Versailles shopping mall, located at the corner of Sherbrooke Street East and Highway 25. Authorities say he was taken to hospital and is in stable condition. He is not known to police.

The second and third incident both happened soon after, at 10:30 p.m., in the city’s east end at two separate locations.

A 35-year-old was shot on Jean-Talon Street near the de Candiac Street intersection in Saint-Leonard, and a 19-year-old was shot in Rivière-des-Prairies (RDP) on Rodolphe-Forget Boulevard.

Both victims were male, known to police, and brought to hospital where they remain in stable condition.

All three events took place outdoors.

Police said they were meeting with multiple witnesses and had retrieved nearby security camera footage, but had made no arrests and had no suspects as of Saturday afternoon.

Bergeron said authorities have no evidence to believe any of the incidents were linked.