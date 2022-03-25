Menu

Health

Toronto’s SickKids hospital welcomes 3 more cancer patients from Ukraine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2022 10:47 am
SickKids expecting arrival of pediatric cancer patients from Ukraine
WATCH ABOVE: SickKids expecting arrival of pediatric cancer patients from Ukraine – Mar 15, 2022

Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children says three more pediatric cancer patients from Ukraine have arrived for treatment.

Dr. Sumit Gupta, a staff oncologist at the hospital, says the patients and their families arrived in Toronto on Wednesday and are just starting to settle in.

SickKids is now caring for a total of five cancer patients from Ukraine.

Gupta says the hospital has the capacity to accept more patients from Ukraine, but notes it’s a “very fluid situation.”

Read more: SickKids to receive 3 more pediatric cancer patients, their families from Ukraine

The hospital says the patients will undergo initial assessments over the coming days to put care plans in place for them.

Gupta says the hospital is “ready and willing” to develop care plans that will aim to address all the medical and psychosocial needs of the patients, both arising from their cancer, as well as the circumstances that their families have fled.

