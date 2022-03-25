OPP seize $4.4M in cannabis, grow equipment from Leamington address

The Ontario Provincial Police say four people have been arrested after officers seized about $4.4-million worth of cannabis and grow equipment from an address in Leamington.
Police say they carried out a search warrant on Thursday at an address in the 100-block of Mersea Road 5.
Few details have been shared, but police say officers seized about 7,600 cannabis plants, 500 pounds of processed cannabis and various grow equipment.
Two Scarborough residents, aged 64 and 58, have been arrested, along with a 58-year-old Aurora resident and a 66-year-old Markham resident.
All four have been charged with cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four cannabis plants, the OPP said.
They are set to appear in a Windsor courthouse at a later date.
