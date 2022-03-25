Menu

Crime

OPP seize $4.4M in cannabis, grow equipment from Leamington address

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted March 25, 2022 11:30 am
Leamington Cannabis Bust View image in full screen
During a search of an address on Mersea Road 5, police say about 7,600 cannabis plants, 500 pounds of processed and various grow equipment were seized. Essex County OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police say four people have been arrested after officers seized about $4.4-million worth of cannabis and grow equipment from an address in Leamington.

Police say they carried out a search warrant on Thursday at an address in the 100-block of Mersea Road 5.

Few details have been shared, but police say officers seized about 7,600 cannabis plants, 500 pounds of processed cannabis and various grow equipment.

Two Scarborough residents, aged 64 and 58, have been arrested, along with a 58-year-old Aurora resident and a 66-year-old Markham resident.

All four have been charged with cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four cannabis plants, the OPP said.

They are set to appear in a Windsor courthouse at a later date.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
