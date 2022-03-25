Gas prices in N.S. jump by more than 6 cents, diesel skyrockets again

Send this page to someone via email

Gas prices are up again in Nova Scotia, after several dips last week.

As of Friday, Nova Scotians are paying 6.2 cents more at the pump, or 172.8 cents per litre for regular self-serve minimum.

Cape Bretoners continue to pay the most for gasoline, now at $1.74 per litre.

Diesel prices have skyrocketed again, up by 12.4 cents on Friday.

Nova Scotians are now paying 205.6 cents per litre for serve-serve minimum for diesel. That number is also highest for Cape Bretoners, at 207.5 cents per litre.

This comes just a week after the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board invoked its interrupter clause to spike the cost of diesel by 10 cents.

Last Friday, the NSUARB said the change was necessary “due to significant shifts in the market price of diesel oil.”

Gas prices, however, fell by nearly six cents a week ago in the province, after already dropping by nearly 10 cents the week prior.

The cost of fuel has been unstable in Canada and worldwide due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.