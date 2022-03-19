Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia diesel prices up 10 cents after interrupter invoked

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted March 19, 2022 12:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotians switching to electric vehicles to save money' Nova Scotians switching to electric vehicles to save money
WATCH: A steady rise in gas prices has forced many people to adapt their driving habits to save money at the pumps.

Diesel prices are up 10 cents in Nova Scotia after the province’s utility board invoked the interrupter clause.

The pump price is now 184 cents per litre minimum.

Cape Bretoners continue to pay most for diesel, now at 186 cents per litre.

Read more: N.S. gas prices fall by nearly 6 cents, now below $1.70 per litre in Halifax

In a release Friday, the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board said “This change is necessary due to significant shifts in the market price of diesel oil.”

Trending Stories

The change comes just a week after the province used the interrupter to drop diesel prices by 17.6 cents, and a day after prices dipped by another 8.1 cents.

While the cost of diesel was up Saturday, prices for regular gas remained unchanged.

Nova Scotians are paying minimum 166.6 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline, as prices fell by 5.7 cents on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Pain at the Pump: Will rising gas prices prompt Canadians to change the way they commute?' Pain at the Pump: Will rising gas prices prompt Canadians to change the way they commute?
Pain at the Pump: Will rising gas prices prompt Canadians to change the way they commute?
