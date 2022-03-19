Nova Scotia diesel prices up 10 cents after interrupter invoked

Send this page to someone via email

Diesel prices are up 10 cents in Nova Scotia after the province’s utility board invoked the interrupter clause.

The pump price is now 184 cents per litre minimum.

Cape Bretoners continue to pay most for diesel, now at 186 cents per litre.

In a release Friday, the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board said “This change is necessary due to significant shifts in the market price of diesel oil.”

The change comes just a week after the province used the interrupter to drop diesel prices by 17.6 cents, and a day after prices dipped by another 8.1 cents.

While the cost of diesel was up Saturday, prices for regular gas remained unchanged.

Nova Scotians are paying minimum 166.6 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline, as prices fell by 5.7 cents on Friday.

