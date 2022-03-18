N.S. gas prices fall by nearly 6 cents, now below $1.70 per litre in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Gas prices in Nova Scotia have taken another dip, falling by 5.7 cents overnight.

The price of diesel has also taken a plunge, with a decrease of 8.1 cents.

It now costs 166.6 cents a litre in Halifax for regular, self-serve gas, while diesel is now 174 cents.

Gas prices in Nova Scotia vary by zone, and Cape Breton has the highest price at 168.5 cents a litre, with diesel at 175.9.

The cost of fuel has declined in the last week, following a massive price surge due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.