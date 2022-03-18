Menu

Canada

N.S. gas prices fall by nearly 6 cents, now below $1.70 per litre in Halifax

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 8:09 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotians switching to electric vehicles to save money' Nova Scotians switching to electric vehicles to save money
A steady rise in gas prices has forced many people to adapt their driving habits to save money at the pumps. As Ashley Field reports, some are choosing to forego fuel altogether and opting for electric.

Gas prices in Nova Scotia have taken another dip, falling by 5.7 cents overnight.

The price of diesel has also taken a plunge, with a decrease of 8.1 cents.

Read more: Gas prices fall by more than 15 cents in N.B., N.S. to invoke interrupter clause

It now costs 166.6 cents a litre in Halifax for regular, self-serve gas, while diesel is now 174 cents.

Gas prices in Nova Scotia vary by zone, and Cape Breton has the highest price at 168.5 cents a litre, with diesel at 175.9.

The cost of fuel has declined in the last week, following a massive price surge due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
