Okanagan Sun seeking new head coach

The Okanagan Sun are looking for a new head coach.

On Thursday, the junior football team announced that Jamie Boreham, the team’s head coach for the past three seasons, had tendered his resignation, effective immediately.

“Coach Boreham has stated he needs to focus his time on his young family, and is no longer able to provide the 100 per cent dedication the position requires,” the Sun said in a press release.

Boreham, 40, is a former punter and placekicker who played nine seasons in the CFL with Hamilton, Saskatchewan and Toronto.

The Sun thanked Boreham for his time, but said they’re now looking to quickly fill the position.

“We’re in the middle of our recruiting season,” Sun general manager Nat Nagy told Global News. “Our existing coaching staff is stepping up and handling some of that stuff, but, obviously, we need a head coach.

“Normally, it’s a pretty extensive process, but we’re fast-tracking it and working on a list right now.”

Nagy hopes to be interviewing within a couple of weeks, adding it’s best that the position is filled sooner than later.

Last season, the team finished second with a 7-1 record during the regular season and advanced to the B.C. Football Conference championship game, where they lost 7-4 to the Langley Rams.

Langley, which won its third straight B.C. title, went on to win the national championship.

With several players returning from last year’s roster, along with being an elite franchise, Nagy predicts there’ll be no shortage of resumes.

“In the past, when we’ve had a vacancy, we’ve had several applicants,” said Nagy, adding he’ll also be reaching out to others as well. “I’m sure I’ll hear from a few other people after today’s press release.”

