Victoria machete attack leaves man with ‘potentially life-altering injuries’

Victoria police say one man is in hospital with “potentially life-altering injuries” and a suspect is in jail following a machete attack early Thursday morning in Beacon Hill Park.

Police say the two knew one another, and that the suspect drove the victim to the hospital.

Officers were called to Royal Jubilee Hospital around 6 a.m. “for a report that a man had been brought to the hospital with severe, potentially life-altering injuries to his arm. Officers attended the hospital and began their investigation,” police said in a media release.

Investigators later located the crime scene near Beacon Hill Park’s petting zoo.

The suspect was arrested when they later returned to the victim at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654, extension 1.

