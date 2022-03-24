Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victoria machete attack leaves man with ‘potentially life-altering injuries’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 24, 2022 8:06 pm
A police cruiser in Victoria, B.C. View image in full screen
A police cruiser in Victoria, B.C. BC Emergency Photography / Flickr

Victoria police say one man is in hospital with “potentially life-altering injuries” and a suspect is in jail following a machete attack early Thursday morning in Beacon Hill Park.

Police say the two knew one another, and that the suspect drove the victim to the hospital.

Read more: Man in recovery after machete attack at downtown Vancouver hotel

Officers were called to Royal Jubilee Hospital around 6 a.m. “for a report that a man had been brought to the hospital with severe, potentially life-altering injuries to his arm. Officers attended the hospital and began their investigation,” police said in a media release.

Trending Stories

Investigators later located the crime scene near Beacon Hill Park’s petting zoo.

Read more: Man charged in separate machete attacks in Vancouver on New Year’s Eve

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was arrested when they later returned to the victim at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654, extension 1.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Police seek more victims of News Year’s Eve machete attacker' Vancouver Police seek more victims of News Year’s Eve machete attacker
Vancouver Police seek more victims of News Year’s Eve machete attacker – Jan 6, 2021

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Victoria tagVictoria police tagVictoria crime tagBeacon Hill Park tagVictoria Assault tagVictoria Machete Attack tagvictoria machete tagvictoria machete injury tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers