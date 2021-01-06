Menu

Crime

Man charged in separate machete attacks in Vancouver on New Year’s Eve

By Amy Judd Global News
Vancouver police believe more victims might come forward.
Vancouver police believe more victims might come forward. Global News

Vancouver police are hoping the public can help them find witnesses and potentially more victims of a random machete attack on New Year’s Eve.

A 33-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly attacked two strangers on Granville Street.

Police said a 52-year-old man was struck in the head by a man carrying a machete around 7 p.m. near Granville and Nelson streets. He had to be hospitalized with head injuries.

Investigators have learned about at least two other victims since the initial attack.

A 26-year-old homeless man suffered facial injuries about an hour earlier at the same location, while a 29-year-old homeless man escaped serious harm when he was assaulted outside the Canadian Tire at Cambie Street and 7th Avenue around 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, police said.

“These attacks appear to have been completely unprovoked,” Sgt. Steve Addison said Wednesday in a release. “We believe there is at least one more victim, and possibly more, who have not yet come forward.”

Cruz Joseph, 33, has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault bodily harm, robbery, and possession of a dangerous weapon in connection with the Dec. 31 incidents.

The Dec. 24 assault remains under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

