Man charged in separate machete attacks in Vancouver on New Year’s Eve

Vancouver police are hoping the public can help them find witnesses and potentially more victims of a random machete attack on New Year’s Eve.
A 33-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly attacked two strangers on Granville Street.
Police said a 52-year-old man was struck in the head by a man carrying a machete around 7 p.m. near Granville and Nelson streets. He had to be hospitalized with head injuries.
Investigators have learned about at least two other victims since the initial attack.
A 26-year-old homeless man suffered facial injuries about an hour earlier at the same location, while a 29-year-old homeless man escaped serious harm when he was assaulted outside the Canadian Tire at Cambie Street and 7th Avenue around 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, police said.
“These attacks appear to have been completely unprovoked,” Sgt. Steve Addison said Wednesday in a release. “We believe there is at least one more victim, and possibly more, who have not yet come forward.”
Cruz Joseph, 33, has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault bodily harm, robbery, and possession of a dangerous weapon in connection with the Dec. 31 incidents.
The Dec. 24 assault remains under investigation, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
