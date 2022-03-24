Huron OPP investigates after child offered ride in Crediton, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Huron County OPP are investigating a suspicious incident after a child was offered a ride in Crediton, Ont.

OPP received a report about the incident at around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

A middle grade elementary student was waiting in front of his home for a family member when a mysterious vehicle pulled up and the passenger asked the child if he needed a ride.

The child declined and the vehicle continued westbound from the home on Victoria Avenue. It then turned around and drove eastbound out of the area.

Police describe the vehicle as a blue, smaller SUV or a large car with four doors.

The driver was not described.

Investigators are asking to speak with the people in the vehicle. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-482-1677.

The OPP is encouraging parents to regularly engage in personal safety conversations with their children. Resources can be found at www.opp.ca or at the Canadian Centre for Child Protection at www.protectchildren.ca.