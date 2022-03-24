Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Huron OPP investigates after child offered ride in Crediton, Ont.

By Kate Otterbein 980 CFPL
Posted March 24, 2022 7:57 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News

Huron County OPP are investigating a suspicious incident after a child was offered a ride in Crediton, Ont.

OPP received a report about the incident at around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Read more: OPP investigate death of 36-year-old man on Simcoe, Ont. trail

A middle grade elementary student was waiting in front of his home for a family member when a mysterious vehicle pulled up and the passenger asked the child if he needed a ride.

Trending Stories

The child declined and the vehicle continued westbound from the home on Victoria Avenue. It then turned around and drove eastbound out of the area.

Police describe the vehicle as a blue, smaller SUV or a large car with four doors.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver was not described.

Read more: OPP investigate 2nd incident involving teen being followed by vehicle in Ingersoll, Ont.

Investigators are asking to speak with the people in the vehicle. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-482-1677.

The OPP is encouraging parents to regularly engage in personal safety conversations with their children. Resources can be found at www.opp.ca or at the Canadian Centre for Child Protection at www.protectchildren.ca.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagPolice tagOPP tagHuron County tagSuspicious Vehicle tagsuspicious incident tagCrediton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers