Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Sask. RCMP warn motorists against drug-impaired driving

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 24, 2022 2:34 pm
During National Impaired Driving Prevention Week, the Saskatchewan RCMP reminds drivers not to consume alcohol and drugs before getting behind the wheel. View image in full screen
During National Impaired Driving Prevention Week, the Saskatchewan RCMP reminds drivers not to consume alcohol and drugs before getting behind the wheel. Photo supplied: Saskatchewan RCMP

During National Impaired Driving Prevention Week, the Saskatchewan RCMP is emphasizing the dangers of drug-impaired driving.

The Saskatchewan RCMP stated it now has access to roadside oral fluid devices, a small, handheld machine used to detect cannabis use by drivers.

Read more: Peterborough man found slumped over steering wheel charged with drug-impaired driving, police say

“We have zero tolerance for any kind of impaired driving – and that includes impaired by cannabis (THC),” stated Cpl. Brian Ferguson, Saskatchewan RCMP’s drug recognition evaluator training co-ordinator.

“The roadside oral fluid devices, which are used across Saskatchewan, are helping us identify drivers that have recently consumed cannabis (THC) and to take more potentially impaired drivers off the road.”

RCMP stated that last year, police took 289 drivers off the road for suspected driving while impaired by drug. Ninety-five of these drivers to date have been charged criminally, which may increase as toxicology results are obtained following further investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are working hard to drive home the lesson that drugs, including cannabis (THC), and driving are a dangerous mix,” stated Ferguson.

Trending Stories

Read more: Preeceville, Sask. man charged after assaulting officers following traffic stop

The RCMP emphasizes that the effects of edibles and mixing cannabis with alcohol can be unpredictable.

“Edibles are a completely different beast,” stated Ferguson. “They can take a long time to kick in. You don’t really know when they are going to take effect, and the effects can last several hours. That needs to be considered before you have to make the decision whether or not you will be able to drive.”

Overall, during National Impaired Driving Prevention Week, the Saskatchewan RCMP reminds drivers that if they choose to use cannabis, alcohol or any other kind of drug that may alter their ability to operate a vehicle to make alternate travel plans.

“Stay home, take transit or a taxi, get a designated driver, do whatever you have to do to not drive impaired,” RCMP stated. “The Saskatchewan RCMP and our partner agencies have absolutely zero tolerance for it, and having more tools like the roadside oral fluid devices will help us with our efforts to keep our roads safe.”

Click to play video: 'Vehicle registered to Saskatchewan premier impounded in Vancouver' Vehicle registered to Saskatchewan premier impounded in Vancouver
Vehicle registered to Saskatchewan premier impounded in Vancouver – Mar 12, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagImpaired Driving tagCannabis tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagDrug Impaired Driving tagNational Impaired Driving Prevention Week tagroadside oral fluid devices tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers