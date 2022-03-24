Guelph hospital exceeds fundraising goal with $37.5 million donated

Send this page to someone via email

The Foundation of Guelph General Hospital says it has exceeded its $34-million fundraising goal in its “Together, We Care” campaign.

The foundation’s CEO, Suzanne Bone, announced on Wednesday that it has raised $37,496,057 in received and pledged funds since the campaign launched in October 2020.

“Close to 10,000 individuals and businesses donated to the campaign, and thousands more supported through our fundraising events and 50/50 lottery. We received gifts from $5 to $5 million and are incredibly grateful for each one,” she said.

The funding is mainly going to an expansion of the emergency department, which will include spaces for mental health and addiction care.

Funds are also being used to replace aging equipment and to expand the hospital’s special care nursery.

Story continues below advertisement

The hospital noted that it will break ground on the nursery expansion in a few weeks and planning continues for the expansion of the emergency department.

1:56 Ontario drops vaccine and testing mandates in high-risk settings Ontario drops vaccine and testing mandates in high-risk settings – Mar 14, 2022

Already, $15 million has been spent on equipment such as a medication safety initiative, CT scanner, mammography machine, infection-identifying machine and vital signs monitors, the hospital said.

A new MRI scanner is due to arrive later this year.

Read more: President and CEO of Guelph General Hospital announces retirement

“Donors make an incredible difference to the care we are able to provide because they fund every piece of patient care equipment we purchase — the tools our caregivers need to provide comfort and caring, healing and curing to our community,” said hospital CEO Marianne Walker.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are so grateful to the foundation staff and volunteer team for their efforts, and, of course, to our caring community for their generous donations.”