Crime

Customer confronts robber at Pickering convenience store, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 24, 2022 7:35 am
A photo of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A photo of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. Nick Westoll / Global News

Durham Regional Police say a man trying to rob a convenience store in Pickering was arrested after a customer confronted him.

Police said a robbery was reported at Smart Food Fair convenience on Pickering Parkway at about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said a man armed with a knife walked into the convenience store and demanded cash. The man was then confronted by a customer as he fled the store, police said.

Police said the customer was able to grab the man’s bag before he fled on foot.

Officers quickly arrested the man, who they said was hiding in a residential property on Greta Circle.

Alex Morgan, 26, of Pickering, was charged with robbery with a weapon, possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace, and disguising with intent.

