Crime

Former sports reporter Jonah Keri sentenced to 21 months in domestic violence case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 23, 2022 4:25 pm
Former journalist Jonah Keri arrives for his sentencing on assault charges at the courthouse, Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in Montreal. View image in full screen
Former journalist Jonah Keri arrives for his sentencing on assault charges at the courthouse, Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Former sports writer Jonah Keri has been sentenced to 21 months in jail for repeated abuse against his ex-wife.

Quebec court Judge Alexandre Dalmau delivered his decision today at the Montreal courthouse.

The Crown had sought at least one year in jail for Keri, while the defence had called for a sentence that didn’t include jail time.

Read more: Crown wants ex-journalist Jonah Keri to serve minimum one year in domestic abuse case

Prosecutor Bruno Menard told reporters the crimes had a serious impact on the victim, and the judge lauded the courage of the ex-spouse in filing a complaint.

Keri, 47, pleaded guilty last August to seven charges including assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats against his ex-wife and a young child whose identity is covered by a publication ban.

Read more: Quebec to introduce tracking bracelets in bid to cut down on intimate partner violence

Before his arrest, Keri was a well-known sports writer in North America who was published on a variety of platforms including Sportsnet and The Athletic as well as appearing as an analyst on radio and television.

He was best known for writing on baseball, including a 2014 book on the history of the Montreal Expos.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, the SPVM has a list of resources available and advice on what to do. In case of an emergency call 911.

For victims and children

S.O.S. violence conjugale
Listening, guidance and referral, in French and English
Multilingual site
1-800 363-9010, 24/7
Text: 438-601-1211, from 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Shield of Athena
Support for women from ethnocultural communities who are victims of family violence and their children, and translation and interpretation services
514-274-8117 or 1-877 274-8117 (Montréal)

Fédération des maisons d’hébergement pour femmes
514-878-9757

Regroupement des maisons pour femmes victimes de violence conjugale
514-878-9134

For men

OP+ION
An alternative to domestic and family violence
514-527-1657

PRO-GAM
A professional and confidential therapy program for men who have resorted to violence in their domestic or family relationships
514-270-8462

SAC
Help for men having problems in their couple relationship
514-384-6296

© 2022 The Canadian Press
