Former sports reporter Jonah Keri sentenced to 21 months in domestic violence case

Former sports writer Jonah Keri has been sentenced to 21 months in jail for repeated abuse against his ex-wife.

Quebec court Judge Alexandre Dalmau delivered his decision today at the Montreal courthouse.

The Crown had sought at least one year in jail for Keri, while the defence had called for a sentence that didn’t include jail time.

Prosecutor Bruno Menard told reporters the crimes had a serious impact on the victim, and the judge lauded the courage of the ex-spouse in filing a complaint.

Keri, 47, pleaded guilty last August to seven charges including assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats against his ex-wife and a young child whose identity is covered by a publication ban.

Before his arrest, Keri was a well-known sports writer in North America who was published on a variety of platforms including Sportsnet and The Athletic as well as appearing as an analyst on radio and television.

He was best known for writing on baseball, including a 2014 book on the history of the Montreal Expos.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, the SPVM has a list of resources available and advice on what to do. In case of an emergency call 911.

For victims and children

S.O.S. violence conjugale

Listening, guidance and referral, in French and English

Multilingual site

1-800 363-9010, 24/7

Text: 438-601-1211, from 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Shield of Athena

Support for women from ethnocultural communities who are victims of family violence and their children, and translation and interpretation services

514-274-8117 or 1-877 274-8117 (Montréal)

Fédération des maisons d’hébergement pour femmes

514-878-9757

Regroupement des maisons pour femmes victimes de violence conjugale

514-878-9134

For men

OP+ION

An alternative to domestic and family violence

514-527-1657

PRO-GAM

A professional and confidential therapy program for men who have resorted to violence in their domestic or family relationships

514-270-8462

SAC

Help for men having problems in their couple relationship

514-384-6296