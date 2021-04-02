Menu

Canada
April 2 2021 5:44pm
01:58

Quebecers denounce violence against women

Quebecers across the province held marches to protest the recent deaths of women in suspected cases of domestic violence. Global’s Gloria Henriquez reports.

