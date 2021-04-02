Canada April 2 2021 5:44pm 01:58 Quebecers denounce violence against women Quebecers across the province held marches to protest the recent deaths of women in suspected cases of domestic violence. Global’s Gloria Henriquez reports. Quebecers take to the streets, demand more resources to fight domestic violence after 8 women killed <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7736425/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7736425/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?