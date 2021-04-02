Nunavik woman’s death by partner considered 8th femicide in Quebec in as many weeks

Send this page to someone via email

An eighth femicide has occurred in Quebec in as many weeks after provincial police ruled a woman’s death as homicide Friday.

Kataluk Paningayak-Naluiyuk, 43, was found dead on March 25 in Ivujivik in northern Quebec.

The Sûreté du Québec said Friday that the woman’s partner, Peter Ainalik, 44, killed Paningayak-Naluiyuk before taking his own life.

“As for the cause of death, we will have to wait for the coroner’s report,” said Nancy Fournier, a spokesperson for Quebec provincial police.

READ MORE: Sister of woman found dead in Nunavik says she was killed by male partner

Paningayak-Naluiyuk is a mother of six daughters and a grandmother of two. The victim’s sister, Maggie Naluiyuk, told The Canadian Press earlier this week that the relationship between Paningayak-Naluiyuk and Ainalik involved abuse.

Story continues below advertisement

Naluiyuk, 48, who is a mother of five and herself the victim of an abusive relationship for 19 years, said her sister had to be transported to Montreal from the Inuit community on at least two occasions for treatment.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

0:56 Family of latest Quebec femicide victim calling on public to take stand to end domestic violence Family of latest Quebec femicide victim calling on public to take stand to end domestic violence