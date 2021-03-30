Quebec provincial police investigate deaths of woman, man in remote northern village

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police say they are awaiting autopsies on two people found dead in a village in the province’s northern Nunavik region last Thursday.

Police have identified the two deceased as Peter Ainalik, 44, and Kataluk Paningayak-Naluiyuk, 43.

Authorities discovered their bodies in a home in Ivujivik, a remote northern village, on March 25.

Provincial police spokeswoman Nancy Fournier said Tuesday that officers with the force’s squad that investigates homicides were dispatched to the village.

She said provincial police, working with officers from the Kativik Regional Police Force, have not ruled out any theory about what happened, including a murder-suicide.

Fournier says police are not seeking a suspect, and they should be able to say more once autopsies have been conducted, which is expected to happen this week.

