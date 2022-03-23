SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: B.C. reports 1 death, cases in hospital see first uptick in 6 weeks

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 6:33 pm
Click to play video: 'New concerns about BA.2 variant of COVID-19 in B.C.' New concerns about BA.2 variant of COVID-19 in B.C.
WATCH: Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has more on the presence and spread of the COVID-19 BA.2 variant in the province.

British Columbia reported one new COVID-19-related death on Wednesday, as the number of cases in hospital ticked upward for the first time since early February.

B.C. health officials reported 258 positive cases in hospital, an overnight increase of four and the first time the figure has moved upward since Feb. 7. There were 49 cases in critical or intensive care, an overnight increase of one.

Read more: COVID-19: No new deaths recorded, hospital numbers continue to drop in B.C.

There are currently five active outbreaks in health-care settings, four in long-term care homes and one at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Officials also confirmed 269 new cases, however daily new case counts no longer reflect the virus’ true spread due to limitations on testing.

Read more: COVID-19 rapid tests now available for people aged 30+ at B.C. pharmacies

As of Wednesday, 87.9 per cent of B.C.’s population (90.8 per cent of those eligible) had received one dose of vaccine, 84.3 per cent of B.C.’s population (87.1 per cent of those eligible) had received two doses, and 49.5 per cent of B.C.’s population (58.9 per cent of those eligible) had received three doses.

Over the past week, people with two or more doses accounted for 84 per cent of new cases and 73.7 per cent of cases in hospital.

However, monthly B.C. CDC data continues to show unvaccinated people at a significantly higher risk of severe outcomes.

From Feb. 19 to March 18, per 100,000 population, among unvaccinated people there 90.5 cases in hospital, 16 unvaccinated cases in ICU and 9.1 deaths, compared to 29.9 cases in hospital, 6.2 cases in ICU and four deaths among people with two or more doses.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 354,603 total cases, while 2,975 people have died.

Click to play video: 'Three key risks B.C. still faces in fight against COVID-19' Three key risks B.C. still faces in fight against COVID-19
Three key risks B.C. still faces in fight against COVID-19
