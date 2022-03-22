COVID-19: No new deaths recorded, hospital numbers continue to drop in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

On Tuesday, B.C. reported no new deaths due to complications from COVID-19.

The number of people in the hospital battling the virus and the number of people needing intensive care also continue to trend downwards.

There has been a decrease of 17 people in hospital since Monday, bringing that total to 254.

In addition, one less person is in intensive care, dropping that number to 48.

The number of people who have died since the start of the pandemic still stands at 2,974.

In the past 24 hours, there have been 259 new cases recorded of the virus although case numbers are no longer an indication of the virus in the province due to limited testing capabilities.

There have been 354,343 cases of the virus recorded in B.C. since the start of the pandemic.

There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks.

As of Tuesday, 90.8 per cent (4,525,621) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 87.1 per cent (4,339,973) have received their second dose.

In addition, 93.4 per cent (4,329,816) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 91 per cent (4,217,052) received their second dose and 57.1 per cent (2,646,447) have received a third dose.

Also, 93.8 per cent (4,054,932) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 91.4 per cent (3,952,848) received their second dose and 58.9 per cent (2,547,329) have received a third dose.