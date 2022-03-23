Niagara Regional Police looking for suspect in St. Catharines assault

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Regional Police are asking for help finding a person who assaulted a Good Samaritan in St. Catharines on Wednesday, March 16 at the Food Basics on Hartzel Road.

Investigators say a suspect walked into the store and was seen by the Good Samaritan stealing items from the shelf.

The man notified employees and followed the suspect to his car, where the suspect pulled an aerosol can from his pocket and sprayed him in his eyes and face.

The suspect then fled in his dark-coloured vehicle.

He’s described as a man in his 40s, approximately five feet seven inches tall. He drove off in a black, four-door Mazda with no front licence plate

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives are looking for you to help find the suspect in this case. If you’ve seen this man, you’re asked to call NRP at 905-688-4111 ext. 1009412 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.