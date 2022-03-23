Menu

Crime

Niagara Regional Police looking for suspect in St. Catharines assault

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 3:04 pm
Assault suspect wanted View image in full screen
This man is suspected in an assault in St. Catharines on March 16, 2022. Niagara Regional Police

Niagara Regional Police are asking for help finding a person who assaulted a Good Samaritan in St. Catharines on Wednesday, March 16 at the Food Basics on Hartzel Road.

Investigators say a suspect walked into the store and was seen by the Good Samaritan stealing items from the shelf.

The man notified employees and followed the suspect to his car, where the suspect pulled an aerosol can from his pocket and sprayed him in his eyes and face.

Read more: Niagara police release video footage of armed robbery at St. Catharines home

The suspect then fled in his dark-coloured vehicle.

He’s described as a man in his 40s, approximately five feet seven inches tall. He drove off in a black, four-door Mazda with no front licence plate

Detectives are looking for you to help find the suspect in this case. If you’ve seen this man, you’re asked to call NRP at 905-688-4111 ext. 1009412 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
