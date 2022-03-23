Police seek to identify suspect after sexual assault in Toronto’s Church, Wellesley area

Police in Toronto are searching for a suspect after an alleged sexual assault at a bar.
Early on Sunday morning, a 34-year-old man attended a bar in the Church Street and Wellesley Street area, according to police.
Officers said while he was inside the bar, he allegedly sexually assaulted another man.
The alleged incident took place Sunday at 12:25 a.m.
Toronto police have released surveillance images of the suspect and asked the public for assistance identifying him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.
