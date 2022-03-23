Police seek to identify suspect after sexual assault in Toronto’s Church, Wellesley area

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Toronto are searching for a suspect after an alleged sexual assault at a bar.

Early on Sunday morning, a 34-year-old man attended a bar in the Church Street and Wellesley Street area, according to police.

Officers said while he was inside the bar, he allegedly sexually assaulted another man.

Read more: Police seek to identify suspect after indecent act on Scarborough LRT

The alleged incident took place Sunday at 12:25 a.m.

Toronto police have released surveillance images of the suspect and asked the public for assistance identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

Advertisement