Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek to identify suspect after sexual assault in Toronto’s Church, Wellesley area

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 2:19 pm
Police seek assistance identifying person involved in a sexual assault investigation. View image in full screen
Police seek assistance identifying person involved in a sexual assault investigation. TPS/Supplied

Police in Toronto are searching for a suspect after an alleged sexual assault at a bar.

Early on Sunday morning, a 34-year-old man attended a bar in the Church Street and Wellesley Street area, according to police.

Officers said while he was inside the bar, he allegedly sexually assaulted another man.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police seek to identify suspect after indecent act on Scarborough LRT

The alleged incident took place Sunday at 12:25 a.m.

Toronto police have released surveillance images of the suspect and asked the public for assistance identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagPolice tagToronto Police tagToronto tagChurch Street tagChurch and Wellesley tagWellesley Street tagToronto Police Sexual Assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers