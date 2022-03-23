Former Unifor president Jerry Dias says he’s entering rehab

Send this page to someone via email

Former Unifor national president Jerry Dias says he is entering a residential rehabilitation facility and stepping away temporarily from all of his advisory positions.

He says that he has been using pain killers, sleeping pills and alcohol to deal with a sciatic nerve issue.

Dias says these factors have impaired his judgment in recent months and is seeking treatment at the advice of his doctor.

Read more: Unifor to provide update on complaint filed against former president Jerry Dias

The news comes roughly a week after Unifor announced Dias would retire because of ongoing health issues that had already prompted him to take a medical leave.

A day later, Unifor revealed its secretary-treasurer Lana Payne was sent a complaint about Dias on Jan. 26 that alleged he had breached the union’s constitution.

Story continues below advertisement

The union, which represents 315,000 workers, would not share the content of the complaint, but said they had been investigating the matter since late January and wouldn’t comment further until an investigative report was released.