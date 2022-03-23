Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Unifor to provide update on complaint filed against former president Jerry Dias

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 23, 2022 10:49 am
Click to play video: 'Unifor ex-president Jerry Dias under investigation for breach of constitution' Unifor ex-president Jerry Dias under investigation for breach of constitution
A day after Unifor president Jerry Dias announced his sudden retirement, the union has revealed it has been investigating him since January. Canada’s largest private sector union said in a statement it had received a complaint that Dias had engaged in a breach of the union’s constitution – Mar 14, 2022

Unifor will provide an update this afternoon on the complaint filed against former Unifor National President Jerry Dias.

Canada’s largest private sector union says the update will be broadcast on its Facebook page at 1 p.m. EDT.

On March 14, Unifor issued a statement saying that the union’s secretary-treasurer Lana Payne was sent a complaint about Dias on Jan. 26 that alleged he had breached the union’s constitution.

Trending Stories

Read more: Unifor investigating ex-president Jerry Dias for alleged breach of constitution

The union, which represents 315,000 workers, said at the time it had no further details to add about the matter.

Dias was notified of an independent investigation on Jan. 29, Unifor says, and went on medical leave on Feb. 6.

Story continues below advertisement

Citing health issues, Dias subsequently notified Unifor’s executive board on March 11 that he would retire immediately.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Unifor tagCanada News tagJerry Dias tagJerry Dias Unifor tagJerry Dias investigation tagjerry dias complaint tagjerry dias news tagunifor news tagwhy is jerry dias being investigated tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers