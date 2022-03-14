Unifor investigating ex-president Jerry Dias for alleged breach of constitution

Send this page to someone via email

Unifor has launched an investigation into allegations its former national president Jerry Dias engaged in an alleged breach of the union’s constitution.

Dias went on leave in February, and said in a tweet posted on Feb. 16 that he was “taking some time off to deal with some health issues.”

To my Unifor family: My Twitter account will be a little quiet for a while. I am taking some time off to deal with some health issues. I have every confidence the Unifor leadership team and staff will continue the important work of the union in my absence. — Jerry Dias (@JerryPDias) February 16, 2022

On March 13, Unifor said in a statement that Dias would be retiring from his role as national president.

Unifor is Canada’s largest private-sector union.

The union represents more than 310,000 Canadian workers, including Global News employees.

