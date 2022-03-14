Menu

Canada

Unifor investigating ex-president Jerry Dias for alleged breach of constitution

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2022 2:56 pm
Unifor president Jerry Dias stands at a podium looking off to the right of theframe. View image in full screen
Then-Unifor National President Jerry Dias announces a new tentative agreement with GM on behalf of 1,700 members who work in St. Catharines, Oshawa and Woodstock in Toronto on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Toronto.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio

Unifor has launched an investigation into allegations its former national president Jerry Dias engaged in an alleged breach of the union’s constitution.

Dias went on leave in February, and said in a tweet posted on Feb. 16 that he was “taking some time off to deal with some health issues.”

On March 13, Unifor said in a statement that Dias would be retiring from his role as national president.

Unifor is Canada’s largest private-sector union.

The union represents more than 310,000 Canadian workers, including Global News employees.

More to come.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
