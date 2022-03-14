Unifor investigating ex-president Jerry Dias for alleged breach of constitution

Unifor has launched an investigation into allegations its former national president Jerry Dias engaged in an alleged breach of the union’s constitution.
Dias went on leave in February, and said in a tweet posted on Feb. 16 that he was “taking some time off to deal with some health issues.”
On March 13, Unifor said in a statement that Dias would be retiring from his role as national president.
Unifor is Canada’s largest private-sector union.
The union represents more than 310,000 Canadian workers, including Global News employees.
More to come.
