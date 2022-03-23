Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s leadership review moved to mail-in vote

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s leadership review will be conducted via mail-in ballot, a United Conservative Party (UCP) spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

In an email sent to party members, UCP president Cynthia Moore said the party’s board members wanted to ensure every single party member has an opportunity to vote in the leadership review. The party will open up the voting to anyone who has a current membership as of March 19 due to increased interest.

The board also decided to move the special general meeting online instead of in Red Deer, Alta. on April 9. According to the email, more than 15,000 people have registered to participate.

The party will eliminate registration fees for members, but details on how to receive a refund are unclear. Members also have the option to convert the registration fees into a donation by asking for a tax receipt.

A national auditing firm is being retained to oversee the mail-in vote and more details about the vote will be released in the coming days.

“This extraordinary interest in the democratic process shows the strength of our party. We thank you for being part of it,” Moore said.

