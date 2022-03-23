Menu

Politics

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s leadership review moved to mail-in vote

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted March 23, 2022 1:00 pm
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces funding and new steps being taken to help support Albertans experiencing homelessness and domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic, in Edmonton on Wednesday November 17, 2021. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces funding and new steps being taken to help support Albertans experiencing homelessness and domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic, in Edmonton on Wednesday November 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s leadership review will be conducted via mail-in ballot, a United Conservative Party (UCP) spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

In an email sent to party members, UCP president Cynthia Moore said the party’s board members wanted to ensure every single party member has an opportunity to vote in the leadership review. The party will open up the voting to anyone who has a current membership as of March 19 due to increased interest.

The board also decided to move the special general meeting online instead of in Red Deer, Alta. on April 9. According to the email, more than 15,000 people have registered to participate.

The party will eliminate registration fees for members, but details on how to receive a refund are unclear. Members also have the option to convert the registration fees into a donation by asking for a tax receipt.

Read more: Kenney slams confidence agreement between Liberals and NDP

A national auditing firm is being retained to oversee the mail-in vote and more details about the vote will be released in the coming days.

“This extraordinary interest in the democratic process shows the strength of our party. We thank you for being part of it,” Moore said.

More to come…

