Marineland makes 2nd court appearance on allegations of using dolphins and whales in shows

Marineland made a second appearance in a St. Catharines court on Wednesday to answer charges alleging they used dolphins and whales for entertainment purposes.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) started the probe in October 2021 tied to an August 2021 display investigators believe violated the Ending the Captivity of Whales and Dolphins Act.

Bill S-203, amended in 2019, makes it illegal under the Criminal Code to use mammals for entertainment performances.

Marineland could face a fine of up to $200,000, according to the act.

Toronto lawyer Scott Fenton has been retained to defend Marineland in court.

The firm says it is still awaiting disclosure from the prosecution. The park has denied the allegations.

In a December release, Marineland told Global News its presentations are for “educational” purposes and were “designed by experts to provide Canadians with an accessible opportunity to learn about marine life.”

The next court appearance for the matter is set for April 20 in St. Catharines.