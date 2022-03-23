Menu

Crime

Trenton, Ont. man faces several charges after police investigate theft of sewing machines

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 10:44 am
OPP View image in full screen
A Trenton man is facing more than a dozen charges after an OPP investigation into a break and enter. Global News file

A Trenton man is facing a laundry list of charges after a police investigation into a Feb. 12 break in.

Police say two sewing machines, a quilting machine along with a foot pedal, a dash camera, and liquor were stolen from a Dundas Street West apartment complex.

The total retail value for all items of approximately $8,500.

On March 22, police located the man at an address on Creswell Drive in Trenton.

Following a search of the address, police found stolen tools, cheques and a replica handgun.

Jason McCullough, 32, of Quinte West faces 13 charges in total including:

  • breaking and entering (two counts)
  • possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • trafficking in stolen goods over $5,000
  • failing to comply with release order
  • mischief under $5,000 (two counts)
  • possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • theft from mail
  • theft under $5,000

McCullough was held in custody for a bail hearing in Belleville on Wednesday.

