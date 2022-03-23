Trenton, Ont. man faces several charges after police investigate theft of sewing machines

A Trenton man is facing a laundry list of charges after a police investigation into a Feb. 12 break in.
Police say two sewing machines, a quilting machine along with a foot pedal, a dash camera, and liquor were stolen from a Dundas Street West apartment complex.
The total retail value for all items of approximately $8,500.
On March 22, police located the man at an address on Creswell Drive in Trenton.
Following a search of the address, police found stolen tools, cheques and a replica handgun.
Jason McCullough, 32, of Quinte West faces 13 charges in total including:
- breaking and entering (two counts)
- possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- trafficking in stolen goods over $5,000
- failing to comply with release order
- mischief under $5,000 (two counts)
- possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- theft from mail
- theft under $5,000
McCullough was held in custody for a bail hearing in Belleville on Wednesday.
