Trenton, Ont. man faces several charges after police investigate theft of sewing machines

A Trenton man is facing a laundry list of charges after a police investigation into a Feb. 12 break in.

Police say two sewing machines, a quilting machine along with a foot pedal, a dash camera, and liquor were stolen from a Dundas Street West apartment complex.

The total retail value for all items of approximately $8,500.

On March 22, police located the man at an address on Creswell Drive in Trenton.

Following a search of the address, police found stolen tools, cheques and a replica handgun.

Jason McCullough, 32, of Quinte West faces 13 charges in total including:

breaking and entering (two counts)

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

trafficking in stolen goods over $5,000

failing to comply with release order

mischief under $5,000 (two counts)

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

theft from mail

theft under $5,000

McCullough was held in custody for a bail hearing in Belleville on Wednesday.