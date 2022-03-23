Mississauga city council votes to eliminate mask bylaw, aligning with province

Mississauga city council has voted to officially repeal the municipal bylaw it had in place that mandated the use of masks in indoor public settings.

In a unanimous vote on Wednesday morning, councilors voted to remove the bylaw that they said has caused confusion for businesses and residents.

The city’s mask bylaw was in place until March 31, a 10-day lag from Ontario’s provincial mandate that ended on Monday.

On Monday, the Ford government’s mask mandate dropped for places such as retail and restaurants among other establishments, meaning Ontarians are no longer required — by the province — to wear a mask or face covering.

Masks are now optional.

However, the province did make exceptions for certain settings such as public transit, long-term care, retirement homes, shelters, jails and other congregate living and health-care settings. The provincial mandate in those settings is scheduled to come to an end on April 27.

Some cities and regions opted for their own mask mandate under a Section 22 order of the health act in 2020 through their medical officers of health. Others voted on it in council before the province had mandated the use of masking.

“It’s just time to do it and to make sure that we’re all on the same page,” Coun. Matt Mahoney said during Wednesday’s council meeting.

“I do think that over the past two years, people are now in a position to understand how they can protect themselves and what they can do to protect themselves,” Mahoney continued, adding that there is a need to stay consistent with the province.

“There’s a Leaf game tonight … with 18,000 people going and they don’t have to wear masks so I don’t know how you can go to a grocery store in Mississauga and have to wear a mask when you don’t have to wear one at a Leaf game,” Mahoney said.

Many councillors also said they support Peel Region’s medical officer of health Dr. Lawrence Loh’s letter that recommended council to lift the bylaw.

“Region of Peel – Public Health supports alignment with the provincially announced loosening of masking mandates,” Loh’s letter read. “To this end, we recommend the lifting of the Mandatory Masking By-laws for the City of Brampton, City of Mississauga and Town of Caledon that are set to expire in the coming weeks.”

However, one councillor expressed hesitation in removing the mask bylaw but voted, reluctantly, to remove it.

“I don’t agree with the province’s direction in this at all,” Coun. Pat Saito said during the meeting. She said her observations are that the majority of people are still continuing to wear masks.

“With Dr. Loh’s letter, I am going to very reluctantly … support removing it (masks). Not because I think it’s right to remove masks but only because of the confusion that seems to be existing with businesses and to make it easier for them, strictly on that basis.”

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said in a statement on Monday that she anticipated “the decision will be to align with the province and lift the mandate.”

Meanwhile, Toronto lifted its municipal mandate for masking to be in line with the province. Halton and York regions are also following the province’s guidance.

