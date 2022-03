School and bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a list of school and school bus cancellations in the GTA for Wednesday, March 23:

York Region District School Board: Schools are closed. Buses are cancelled.

York Region Catholic District School Board: Buses are cancelled. Schools are open.

Waterloo District School Board: Schools are closed. Buses are cancelled.

Upper Grand District School Board: Schools are closed. Buses are cancelled.

Read more: GTA under special weather statement ahead of possible freezing rain

Peel District School Board: Buses are cancelled in Caledon Zone 3 only. Schools are open.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic School Board: Buses to St. Andrew, St. Peter, St. Benedict and Robert F. Hall, and buses in STOPR ZONE 3 are cancelled. Schools are open

Halton District School Board: School buses are cancelled in Zone 3 only. Schools are open.

Halton Catholic District School Board: School buses are cancelled in Zone 3 only. Schools are open.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

Due to inclement weather, transportation services are cancelled and all schools and board locations are closed to students today, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. PARENTS Do NOT send your child to school today. More info: https://t.co/dgh4P0TlR1 #OnStorm — York Region DSB (@YRDSB) March 23, 2022

Please be advised that school transportation services are cancelled today due to inclement weather. All @YCDSB schools are open. Parents are encouraged to check their email for more information. — York Catholic District School Board (@YCDSB) March 23, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

All #WRDSB schools are CLOSED and transportation is CANCELLED. Extended Day Programs, Child Care Centres in our schools, and Education Centre are closed. All our students will participate in self-directed, asynchronous learning. Staff are virtually available during school hours. pic.twitter.com/HZGKomHNJr — Waterloo Region DSB (@wrdsb) March 23, 2022

‼️Wed., March 23, 2022: 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗹 𝗯𝘂𝘀 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 is 𝗖𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗗 𝗶𝗻 𝗭𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝟯! 𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝘀𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗹𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗡 and buses are running in Zones 1&2! Check HSTS for bus delays in Zones 1&2: https://t.co/9jN8WIPbJa pic.twitter.com/fGw6lDQJW5 — Halton Catholic DSB (@HCDSB) March 23, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Wed. March 23: All schools open. School buses cancelled for Zone 3 only. Be advised that it may be necessary to combine classes. Parents who keep their children at home when schools are open, MUST report this absence before the school day starts. More at https://t.co/KrqhA81V2D. pic.twitter.com/CEHgF6VVOI — HDSB (@HaltonDSB) March 23, 2022

Buses to St. Andrew, St. Peter, St. Benedict and Robert F. Hall, and buses in STOPR ZONE 3 are cancelled today. ALL DPCDSB schools remain open to students and staff. pic.twitter.com/L0NfHzVz5f — Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (@DPCDSBSchools) March 23, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Due to the weather, buses are cancelled in Caledon Zone 3. Schools are open to students & staff. Students enrolled in in-person learning should attend schools.

There's NOT a switch to remote learning for in-person students. Find your school & Zone here: https://t.co/NvylAXcHK3 pic.twitter.com/va3Vb7mcPb — Peel District School Board (@PeelSchools) March 23, 2022