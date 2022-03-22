Menu

GTA under special weather statement ahead of possible freezing rain

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 11:01 am
Ice is shown on the branch of a tree following freezing rain and strong winds in Laval, Que., Tuesday, April 9, 2019. View image in full screen
Ice is shown on the branch of a tree following freezing rain and strong winds in Laval, Que., Tuesday, April 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The Greater Toronto Area is under a special weather statement with freezing rain possible for some areas Wednesday.

Environment Canada said freezing rain is possible beginning in the morning or afternoon hours, before eventually switching over to rain.

“Areas near the shores of Lake Ontario are likely to remain above the freezing mark, and as a result should receive only rain,” the weather agency said.

Read more: Ontario spring forecast — Above normal rainfall with big swings in temperature likely

Strong winds, along with localized flooding or ponding is also possible.

In places where there is ice accretion, some power outages could occur, the weather agency said.

Environment Canada said areas over the higher terrain of the Dundalk Highlands could see freezing rain persist into the late evening.

The temperature is then expected to shoot back up on Thursday, with a forecasted high of 14 C for Toronto.

Click to play video: 'Above normal rainfall with big swings in temperature likely for Ontario this spring' Above normal rainfall with big swings in temperature likely for Ontario this spring
Above normal rainfall with big swings in temperature likely for Ontario this spring
