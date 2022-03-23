Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Saskatchewan to table 2022-23 budget Wednesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 23, 2022 10:37 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan to table 2022-23 budget Wednesday' Saskatchewan to table 2022-23 budget Wednesday
WATCH: Saskatchewan's 2022 budget will be revealed Wednesday afternoon as the province transitions to living with COVID — and amid the war in Ukraine.

The Saskatchewan government is tabling its 2022-23 budget Wednesday that will include more money to help its strained health-care system recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Scott Moe has said the budget will include increased spending to address the province’s growing backlog of surgeries and to create more intensive care beds.

Moe also said the budget is closer to being balanced.

Trending Stories

Read more: Saskatchewan achieves new records in potash production, sales in 2021

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer’s financial plan for the coming fiscal year is expected to include higher revenues from the rising prices for oil and potash.

Saskatchewan’s deficit was pushed to a record high of $2.7 billion in November, with the government previously stating it won’t be balanced until 2026-27.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan’s NDP Opposition says it hopes the government can avoid tax hikes and will spend more on health and education.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan News tagOil tagEnergy tagScott Moe tagBudget tagPotash tagCrude Oil tagSaskatchewan Budget tagDonna Harpauer tagSaskatchewan Budget 2022 tagSaskatchewan Budget 2022-23 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers