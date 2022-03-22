Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia adds 13 types of cancer to workplace insurance coverage for firefighters

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2022 2:31 pm
Decision to close Nova Scotia fire department paused after outcry
The decision to close a fire department in rural Nova Scotia has been paused after public and firefighter outcry. The Greenwich Fire Department was slated to shutter April 1. But now, Kings County’s mayor is apologizing for not consulting the community and the fire department. Callum Smith reports – Mar 11, 2022

Nova Scotia is adding 13 types of cancer to its workplace injury insurance for firefighters.

The provincial government says today it is acting on its commitment to increase presumptive coverage to 19 cancers from six and is also covering heart attacks that occur within 24 hours of an emergency call.

Read more: Nova Scotia lagging on support for firefighting-related cancers

The additional coverage will be in amendments to regulations under the Workers’ Compensation Act.

The cancers being added are esophageal, lung, testicular, ureter, breast, multiple myeloma, prostate, skin, ovarian, cervical, penile, thyroid and pancreatic.

There is currently coverage for bladder, brain, colorectal and kidney cancer, as well as leukemia and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Labour Minister Jill Balser says about 6,600 firefighters and their families will benefit from the changes, which are scheduled to take effect on July 1.

“Firefighters put their health at risk and their lives on the line every day,” Premier Tim Houston said in a news release.

“Those who protect us should, in turn, be protected by their government and have access to the workplace injury coverage they need when they need it.”

Under the changes, firefighters with a cancer diagnosis since July 1, 2021, will be able to access the expanded benefits.

The provincial government will cover the total liability cost of $80.6 million for four fiscal years. It said municipalities will not incur additional liability costs until 2025-26.

Read more: N.S. offers grants to volunteer fire departments to help with pandemic fundraising losses

“These protections are the most significant improvements in firefighter presumptive cancer coverage in Canadian history, bringing Nova Scotia’s firefighters from the least protected in Canada to the most protected,” Capt. Brendan Meagher, president of the Halifax Professional Firefighters Local 268, said in the news release.

According to the Labour Department, more than 6,000 volunteer firefighters and 600 paid firefighters work in Nova Scotia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
