Crime

Man pleads guilty in connection with woman’s burned body found in Burnaby park

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 2:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Homicide investigators in Burnaby after human remains found in park' Homicide investigators in Burnaby after human remains found in park
There's a heavy police presence including members of the homicide investigation team at Greentree Village Park in Burnaby. That -- after a burning body was discovered by firefighters just before 2 am Thursday. Jennifer Palma has the latest. – Mar 18, 2021

A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty on Tuesday in the death of a woman whose body was found burned in a Burnaby, B.C., park a year ago.

Carlo Tobias entered guilty pleas to manslaughter and accessory after the fact, though he’d been originally charged with first-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Ma Cecilia Loreto.

Loreto’s burned remains were discovered on March 18 in Greentree Village Park in Burnaby.

Read more: ‘Nobody deserves to die like this’: Shock after teen, 21-year-old charged in B.C. woman’s death

Click to play video: 'Burnaby murder victim loved to dance' Burnaby murder victim loved to dance
Burnaby murder victim loved to dance – Mar 25, 2021

At the time, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said they believed Loreto was killed in her New Westminster home earlier in the evening of March 17.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Investigators had said they do not believe her killing was a random act and that no one involved was previously known to police.

A teenager was also charged in the incident, but cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Click to play video: 'IHIT investigating after burnt body found in Burnaby park' IHIT investigating after burnt body found in Burnaby park
IHIT investigating after burnt body found in Burnaby park – Mar 18, 2021

Read more: 2 people charged with first-degree murder after burned body found in Burnaby park

– More to come

