Man pleads guilty in connection with woman’s burned body found in Burnaby park

A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty on Tuesday in the death of a woman whose body was found burned in a Burnaby, B.C., park a year ago.

Carlo Tobias entered guilty pleas to manslaughter and accessory after the fact, though he’d been originally charged with first-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Ma Cecilia Loreto.

Loreto’s burned remains were discovered on March 18 in Greentree Village Park in Burnaby.

At the time, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said they believed Loreto was killed in her New Westminster home earlier in the evening of March 17.

Investigators had said they do not believe her killing was a random act and that no one involved was previously known to police.

A teenager was also charged in the incident, but cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

– More to come