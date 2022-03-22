Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Winnipeg police urge public to be wary of ‘grandparent’ phone scam

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 3:02 pm
Peterborough police say another senior has fallen victim to the "grandparent scam.".
Peterborough police say another senior has fallen victim to the "grandparent scam.". File / Getty Images

Winnipeg police say there’s been a surge of fraudulent phone calls targeting the elderly in what is known as the grandparent scam.

Read more: Winnipeg police warning public of elaborate phone scam

In this particular ruse, scammers will impersonate a family member claiming to be under arrest and in urgent need of bail money, police say. Another variation includes pretending to be a legal representative for a detained loved one.

Read more: ‘Grandparent scam’ resulted in nearly $43K stolen from victims: Toronto police

At times, couriers are sent to the supposed victim’s residence to collect the money.

WPS began cautioning the public on this issue last October, when 457 cases were reported within six months of 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

The scam resulted in over $1 million in losses across Canada, police say.

Click to play video: 'Podcast on investment scams hopes to educate Manitobans' Podcast on investment scams hopes to educate Manitobans
Podcast on investment scams hopes to educate Manitobans – Mar 2, 2022

According to police, these scams have continued to “flourish” since last year. They tell the public to keep informed on the warning signs and take measures to prevent falling for the scam.

Trending Stories

Officers say to be wary of any phone call that requests bail money for the release of a relative.

Read more: Winnipeg Regional Health Authority warns of e-transfer scam

The identity of the caller should be verified first before disclosing personal information of any kind. Families can use code words, or the person receiving the call can contact the relative directly for confirmation.

Police also note law enforcement or other legal officials do not request money.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 2 people defrauded of more than 34K in phone scams, Manitoba RCMP warns

Under certain circumstances, an arrested person can be released to a surety — an individual who assumes responsibility for the accused person’s actions.

A surety payment is generally made at the law courts. Any payment requests made over the phone should be considered suspicious.

Click to play video: 'New technology to combat scam calls showing positive early signs: Analysts' New technology to combat scam calls showing positive early signs: Analysts
New technology to combat scam calls showing positive early signs: Analysts – Jan 11, 2022

Officers recommend individuals be cautious of what information they share online to limit scammers’ ability to use personal details.

— with files from Adrian McMorris

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagFraud tagphone scams tagGrandparent scam tagMoney Scam tagbail scam tagsenior phone scam tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers