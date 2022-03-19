Winnipeg Regional Health Authority warns of e-transfer scam

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is advising that a text message purporting to be from the organization and asking people to click an e-transfer is not in fact legitimate.
“Please be advised that this is a scam and these messages are not legitimate. Recipients are advised not to click on any links or provide any personal information in response,” the WRHA wrote in a news release.
“We would also like to remind the community that the WRHA does not solicit personal information or conduct financial business via text message.”
The bogus text, screenshots of which have been sent to Global News, falsely claims the recipient can receive $100 for having been vaccinated. It also directs people to click on a link.
The WRHA added the scam has been reported to the Canadian Cyber Security Centre “for further review and investigation.”
