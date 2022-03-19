Menu

Winnipeg Regional Health Authority warns of e-transfer scam

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted March 19, 2022 12:52 pm
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is advising that a text message purporting to be from the organization and asking people to click an e-transfer is not in fact legitimate. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is advising that a text message purporting to be from the organization and asking people to click an e-transfer is not in fact legitimate. Getty Images

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is advising that a text message purporting to be from the organization and asking people to click an e-transfer is not in fact legitimate.

“Please be advised that this is a scam and these messages are not legitimate. Recipients are advised not to click on any links or provide any personal information in response,” the WRHA wrote in a news release.

“We would also like to remind the community that the WRHA does not solicit personal information or conduct financial business via text message.”

Read more: Winnipeg police warning public of elaborate phone scam

The bogus text, screenshots of which have been sent to Global News, falsely claims the recipient can receive $100 for having been vaccinated. It also directs people to click on a link.

The WRHA added the scam has been reported to the Canadian Cyber Security Centre “for further review and investigation.”

Click to play video: 'Podcast on investment scams hopes to educate Manitobans' Podcast on investment scams hopes to educate Manitobans
Podcast on investment scams hopes to educate Manitobans – Mar 2, 2022
